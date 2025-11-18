Tanzania: CCM Urges Clerics to Refrain From Engaging in Political Issues

17 November 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Zanzibar — CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has urged religious leaders in the country to refrain from engaging in political issues, saying that doing so could lead the nation astray from its path and vision of unity, brotherhood, and peace.

This was said by the Secretary of the Special Committee of NEC in Zanzibar, Department of Ideology, Publicity, and Training, Khamisi Mbeto Khamis, at CCM Headquarters in Kisiwandui, Zanzibar, adding that the decision of religious leaders to interfere in political matters is not appropriate at all times.

According to Mbeto, issues that have recently emerged have a political outlook, and therefore, it is wise that their resolution be left in the hands of the government and politicians.

Mr Khamis stated that religious leaders should wait till they are involved in the matter when it seems necessary.

"Even when religious disagreements or conflicts arise in churches or mosques, politicians do not have a role in resolving them. Likewise, it is wise for religious leaders not to interfere in politics," he stated.

