Tanzania, China Agree to Collaborate in Research, Conservation, and Forest Tourism

Dodoma — TANZANIA, and China have begun discussions to strengthen professional collaboration in research, conservation, and the promotion of forest tourism.

The collaboration done between the Tanzania Forestry Research Institute (TAFORI) and a delegation of forestry experts from China will also include the establishment of a botanical garden and research on rare and endangered species.

The delegation from Hunan Province, which is in the country for a special visit, toured around, intending to understand the institution's mandate and identify areas with potential for scientific cooperation.

TAFORI Director General, Dr Revocatus Mushumbusi, said the Institute is focused on conducting forestry and beekeeping research, preserving natural resource data, and developing technologies to enhance efficiency in forest management.

"TAFORI is ready to collaborate with China in areas of research, innovation, and technology transfer," he said.

Meanwhile, TAFORI Director of Forest Research, Dr Chelestino Balama, elaborated on the institution's work and opportunities such as establishing botanical gardens, conducting joint research on rare plant species, and exchanging scientific data between the two institutions.

The head of the delegation and Director of the Forestry Department of Hunan Province, Jianga Rui, said their objective is to learn about Tanzania's conservation systems and to explore joint projects that will strengthen friendly relations and promote research, conservation, and forest tourism.

He stated that once they return to China, they will brief the relevant authorities to coordinate the preparation of a draft agreement that will pave the way for the commencement of the cooperation.