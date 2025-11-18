Tanzania, China Agree to Collaborate in Research, Conservation, and Forest Tourism

17 November 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Dodoma — TANZANIA, and China have begun discussions to strengthen professional collaboration in research, conservation, and the promotion of forest tourism.

The collaboration done between the Tanzania Forestry Research Institute (TAFORI) and a delegation of forestry experts from China will also include the establishment of a botanical garden and research on rare and endangered species.

The delegation from Hunan Province, which is in the country for a special visit, toured around, intending to understand the institution's mandate and identify areas with potential for scientific cooperation.

ALSO READ: Tanzania seeks to address unemployment challenges in Arusha, Manyara

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

TAFORI Director General, Dr Revocatus Mushumbusi, said the Institute is focused on conducting forestry and beekeeping research, preserving natural resource data, and developing technologies to enhance efficiency in forest management.

"TAFORI is ready to collaborate with China in areas of research, innovation, and technology transfer," he said.

Meanwhile, TAFORI Director of Forest Research, Dr Chelestino Balama, elaborated on the institution's work and opportunities such as establishing botanical gardens, conducting joint research on rare plant species, and exchanging scientific data between the two institutions.

The head of the delegation and Director of the Forestry Department of Hunan Province, Jianga Rui, said their objective is to learn about Tanzania's conservation systems and to explore joint projects that will strengthen friendly relations and promote research, conservation, and forest tourism.

He stated that once they return to China, they will brief the relevant authorities to coordinate the preparation of a draft agreement that will pave the way for the commencement of the cooperation.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.