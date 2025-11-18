Tanzania: Case of 172 People Involved in Criminal Incidents Adjourned to Nov 26

Mwanza — The case involving 11 out of 172 suspects alleged to have been involved in criminal incidents that occurred during the October 29, 2025, general election has been adjourned again to November 26 this year, after the prosecution informed the court that investigations are still incomplete.

The 11 suspects are from Nyamagana District in Mwanza City.

The suspects face several charges, including destruction of public property, armed robbery, and holding unauthorized demonstrations, allegedly committed in Nyamagana District between October 29 and 31 this year.

The case came up for mention today, November 17, 2025, before the Principal Resident Magistrate of the court, Ramla Shihagilo, at around 10 a.m. State Prosecutor Mahembega Elias told the court that investigations had not yet been finalized and requested an adjournment.

After hearing the request, Magistrate Shihagilo granted it and adjourned the case until November 26, 2025. The suspects will remain in custody as the charges they face are not bailable.

The suspects are represented by five lawyers from the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) Mwanza Chapter, led by Advocate Erick Mutta, assisted by Lugano Kitangalala, Emmanuel John, Salehe Nassoro, and Debora Marwa.

According to the charge sheet, the accused faces two counts of property destruction by setting various items on fire, contrary to Sections 319(a) and (b) of the Penal Code, Chapter 16, Revised Edition 2023. They are also charged with armed robbery, contrary to Section 287A of the same law.