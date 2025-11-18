Tanzania: Case of 172 People Involved in Criminal Incidents Adjourned to Nov 26

17 November 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Mwanza — The case involving 11 out of 172 suspects alleged to have been involved in criminal incidents that occurred during the October 29, 2025, general election has been adjourned again to November 26 this year, after the prosecution informed the court that investigations are still incomplete.

The 11 suspects are from Nyamagana District in Mwanza City.

The suspects face several charges, including destruction of public property, armed robbery, and holding unauthorized demonstrations, allegedly committed in Nyamagana District between October 29 and 31 this year.

The case came up for mention today, November 17, 2025, before the Principal Resident Magistrate of the court, Ramla Shihagilo, at around 10 a.m. State Prosecutor Mahembega Elias told the court that investigations had not yet been finalized and requested an adjournment.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

After hearing the request, Magistrate Shihagilo granted it and adjourned the case until November 26, 2025. The suspects will remain in custody as the charges they face are not bailable.

The suspects are represented by five lawyers from the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) Mwanza Chapter, led by Advocate Erick Mutta, assisted by Lugano Kitangalala, Emmanuel John, Salehe Nassoro, and Debora Marwa.

According to the charge sheet, the accused faces two counts of property destruction by setting various items on fire, contrary to Sections 319(a) and (b) of the Penal Code, Chapter 16, Revised Edition 2023. They are also charged with armed robbery, contrary to Section 287A of the same law.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.