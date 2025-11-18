Rwanda: Goma Airport Can Only Be Reopened By AFC/M23, Say Rebels

The AFC/M23 movement has dismissed what it calls Kinshasa's "illusory" announcement on plans to reopen Goma International Airport, insisting that only the rebel authorities, who currently control the city, have the mandate to decide when operations can resume.

ALSO READ: AFC/M23 leader Corneille Nangaa states four reasons why his movement is fighting Tshisekedi govt

Goma International Airport was closed in January at the height of renewed fighting in eastern DR Congo. At the time, M23 declared the facility unsafe, accusing government-aligned coalition forces of using it to "load bombs that are killing the civilian population."

ALSO READ: How a coffee table chat inspired a revealing tour of Goma airport

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Although the international community later urged the restoration of air operations after AFC/M23 seized Goma city, the rebels rejected the request, arguing that the airport had been left compromised by government forces who, they claimed, abandoned the area after laying explosives and causing damage that prevented safe use of the runway.

ALSO READ: Timeline of events before and after M23 entered Goma

During a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Felix Tshisekedi on Thursday, November 13, the government announced preparations to reopen the airport, a move the rebels swiftly denounced.

In a statement released on Sunday, November 16, the movement's spokesperson, Lawrence Kanyuka criticised Tshisekedi's directive as detached from realities on the ground.

"The Kinshasa regime has neither the legitimacy nor the right to consider reopening airport infrastructure located in liberated territory, which it deliberately plundered and sabotaged," Kanyuka said through his official X account.

"The airport can and will be reopened solely by AFC/M23, not by President Felix Tshisekedi or any other party."

MISE AU POINT DE L'ALLIANCE FLEUVE CONGO/MOUVEMENT DU 23 MARS (AFC/M23) DE CE DIMANCHE 16 NOVEMBRE 2025. L'aéroport de Goma pourra et sera rouvert uniquement par l'AFC/M23, et non par Monsieur Tshisekedi Tshilombo pic.twitter.com/MqBc9MiKSt-- Lawrence KANYUKA (@LawrenceKanyuka) November 16, 2025

The movement further reiterated the continued hostilities in eastern DR Congo, despite ongoing peace efforts between the rebels and the Congolese government facilitated by Qatar.

These talks are expected to complement the Washington peace process between Kinshasa and Rwanda, although both tracks have seen limited progress. The rebels said they are closely following developments on the ground.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: What does the capture of Goma mean for M23 rebels and their grievances?

"The AFC/M23 continues to closely monitor troop and military equipment deployments across all front lines, as well as logistical support to mercenaries and the operations of the coalition forces of the Kinshasa regime," the statement further read.