Uganda: NRM Leaders Defy Primary Fallout to Back Incumbent Zinkuratire in Intensifying Ruhaama Race

Support for incumbent Ruhaama County MP Henry Nkwatsibwe Zinkuratire has surged, with influential NRM structure leaders openly backing him ahead of his campaign launch on November 18, 2025.

Their stance comes despite his decision to contest as an independent following disputes over the July NRM primaries.

Zinkuratire on Monday held a consultative meeting with NRM structure leaders and supporters aimed at harmonising strategy and strengthening his grassroots mobilisation as the contest grows more competitive.

The meeting drew together several key party figures who expressed dissatisfaction with the way the primaries were conducted, stressing that their support for Zinkuratire is motivated by a quest for justice rather than hostility toward the ruling party.

Mishack Kahinda, Mayor of Kakukuru-Rwenanura Town Council, criticised what he called inconsistencies in the party's internal electoral processes and questioned the credibility of the tribunal's decisions.

"EC is different from NRM. We need justice, honestly. How can one tribunal declare results over three times? We don't know what happened, but the people are the ones to decide. We have lost trust in the leadership of NRM," he said.

Enock Magara, Chairperson of the Ntungamo District NRM Chairpersons Forum, expressed confidence that the national Electoral Commission would oversee a more credible process.

"For the delays, cancellations and the tactics that were played, I don't think that this time round it will happen. This is an independent Electoral Commission and I am sure all procedures will be followed. We shall be content with the results that come out," he said.

He added that their support for Zinkuratire should not be mistaken for insubordination.

"It's not that we are against the NRM party; we are fighting for our justice. That's why we are supporting the independent candidate. It won't disorganize the party. We love our party."

Nassan Kahangirwe, NRM Chairperson of Nyamukana Town Council, echoed the call for unity, emphasising that support for Zinkuratire does not translate into division.

"Our party doesn't have divisions. We all support President Yoweri Museveni. We are only challenged by the NRM primaries outcome, but this will be addressed by the people themselves," he said.

Zinkuratire used the meeting to outline the circumstances that pushed him to run as an independent, accusing the primary process of being manipulated despite his declared win.

"This consultative meeting is to usher us into campaigns. My supporters know I was the winner of the 17th July NRM primaries. They are curious why I won the elections, yet I am standing on an independent ticket. They were amused by how the tribunal tried to take away our victory," he said.

He stressed that multiple irregularities occurred, including disenfranchisement in some areas.

"In the tally centre, I was declared the winner. Twelve villages never voted," he noted. He further alleged that a parish was irregularly turned into a polling station.

"They had created a whole parish as a polling station during this election in order to reduce my votes."

Despite the disputes, Zinkuratire reiterated his allegiance to the ruling party.

"I am an NRM and a great supporter of President Museveni. I am now on an independent ticket because of what happened," he said, adding that contesting independently is not unusual.

"EC is an independent unit. People have been vying for MP seats on independent tickets."

Ruhaama County stands among the most hotly contested constituencies in Ntungamo District, with seven candidates now in the race: Richard Barungi (Independent), Eugenia Kakajara (Independent), Gaurd Kamaradi (NUP), Gerald Muchurezi (ANT), Henry Nkwatsibwe Zinkuratire (Independent), Beatrice Rwakimari (NRM), and Alex Kamara (UPC).

The contest has been intensified by dissatisfaction with the NRM primaries, leading to shifting alliances and new declarations.

As campaigns officially begin, Ruhaama's political landscape continues to evolve, with a notable portion of NRM structure leaders throwing their weight behind an independent candidate ahead of the 2026 general elections.