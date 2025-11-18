Mozambique: At Least 96 Justice Staff Dismissed Over Past Five Years

17 November 2025
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican authorities have dismissed, over the last five years across the country, 96 staff working in the administration of justice for their involvement in corruption.

Among the dismissed staff, there are 17 judges and the remaining 79 are court officers.

According to the President of the Supreme Court, Adelino Muchanga, who was speaking on Saturday during the inauguration of new premises for the Nampula Provincial Law court by Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, these figures "do not bring pride to the national justice system.'

"The national justice system', he claimed, "maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards corrupt practices. Between 2020 and 2024, 17 judges and 79 court officials were expelled or dismissed. These are not statistics to be proud of, but they convey a clear message that we want to transmit, that we do not tolerate corruption', he said.

Muchanga believes that the courts should be the moral reference point for society, an example of probity, integrity, and respect for the law. "The investments we want to attract to our country depend on the perception of corruption. When court decisions are influenced by corruption, the courts lose their legitimacy', he said.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.