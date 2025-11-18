Tanzania: INEC Appoints 1,385 Women Councillors to Special Seats

17 November 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma — THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the completion of the appointment of 1,385 women councillors to Special Seats out of the legally required 1,387.

The statement was issued in Dodoma by the Commission's Director, Ramadhani Kailima, who said the appointments were made in accordance with the legal provisions governing district authorities, municipal authorities, and the 2024 Election Act No. 1.

Kailima stated that the appointments were made in compliance with legal requirements aimed at ensuring women's representation in local government leadership. He explained that the number of appointees reflects the proportional allocation of votes and the results of this year's local government elections.

However, the remaining two Special Seats for Women Councillors will await completion through rerun elections in the wards of Mindu and Chamwino (Morogoro Municipality) and Mzinga (Temeke Municipality), where the elections were postponed due to the deaths of some candidates.

In the distribution of these seats, five political parties secured positions for Women Councillors in Special Seats. These parties are CCM, ACT-Wazalendo, CHAUMMA, CUF, and NCCR-Mageuzi, based on the percentage of votes they received in the previous election.

