Kenya: Gachagua, Kindiki Lead High-Stakes Campaigns in Mbeere North Ahead of Crucial By-Election

Nairobi — The battle for political supremacy between Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and his predecessor Rigathi Gachagua escalated on Monday, with both leaders pitching camp in Mbeere North ahead of the November 27 by-election.

Gachagua, who is on a nine-day whirlwind tour of the region, began the day with a door-to-door campaign in support of the United Opposition Alliance candidate, Newton Karish.

He later joined DP Party Leader Justin Muturi and Karish in a series of meet-the-people rallies across Gikuyari, Siakago, Ngiire Market, Kiambere Dam, and Muminji wards.

The DCP leader urged residents not to be swayed by cash handouts and other incentives allegedly being distributed by senior national and county government officials to influence voters.

Gachagua said a victory in Mbeere North would symbolically restore the respect and dignity of the Embu community.

"The people are resolutely committed to sending a clear message: power truly belongs to the people."

"Their large turnout is a genuine reflection of their yearning for new leadership to begin on November 27, 2025. Their determination and zeal are palpable," he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki led the UDA brigade in rallying support for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Leonard Muriuki (Wa Muthende) in the upcoming by-election.

Addressing residents of Siakago, Kindiki urged them to back the Kenya Kwanza administration and reject the opposition, accusing it of spreading propaganda and lacking tangible solutions.

The Deputy President emphasised that infrastructure and social development--such as roads, schools, and hospitals--can only be delivered through President William Ruto's government.

Kindiki, who was accompanied by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, expressed confidence that Wa Muthende would provide development-centric leadership.

"People of Mbeere North, let us come together on the 27th of this month and elect Leonard Wamuthende as Member of Parliament so that he can continue bringing development together with the Deputy President of Kenya, Kithure Kindiki," Ruku told a rally in Siakago.

The Mbeere North parliamentary seat fell vacant after Ruku, the immediate former MP, resigned following his appointment to the Cabinet.