Namibia: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's Memorial Service Statement for Kuku Petra Nakwenye Aluvilu Ameya

Statement by president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at Ohama ya Ashuunda village, Outapi constituency, Omusati region on 14 November 2025

It is with sorrow, yet profound gratitude, that we gather here today to reflect on the life well lived of Kuku Petra Nakwenye Aluvilu Ameya, a mother, a true citizen of this land, a devoted Christian, and a pillar of strength to many, who passed on 31 October 2025 at the graceful age of 91. What a blessing.

The passing of Kuku Petra is not only a personal loss to her family but also a loss to the Swapo Party family and the Namibian nation. She belonged to that generation of mothers whose strength and unwavering courage sustained our liberation struggle.

As we all know, the Okapalelona border post leading to Angola is just four kilometres away from where we are seated. This means Kuku Petra's house was strategically located for our liberation operation.

Like other women of the time, she collaborated with the People's Liberation Army of Namibia fighters by providing them with crucial information regarding the movements of the apartheid regime soldiers.

During those challenging days, when the brave sons and daughters crossed the borders into Angola to wage the fight for Namibia's freedom, she opened her home and her heart to them. She provided food, comfort, and prayers without ever asking for anything in return, except the hope that her country might one day be free.

In doing so, she became part of the mighty army of women whose sacrifices sustained the struggle for Namibia's independence. Her home stood as a beacon of hope, shelter, and faith as it became a transit point for many hopeful and courageous fighters.

She may not have carried a gun, but she carried the struggle in her heart. Namibia is free today because of women like her who gave themselves selflessly so that future generations could live in peace and dignity.

We should take comfort in the fact that she was blessed to rejoice in the dawn of independence that her sacrifices helped make possible, and lived with us in independent Namibia for 35 years.

As we all heard from various tributes, Kuku Petra was a devoted Christian whose life was anchored in peace, humility, and service to others. She lived a life defined by faith, humility, and a commitment to serving others. Her silent yet steadfast spirit embodied peace and compassion. She raised her family with love, guided by hard work, loyalty, respect, and unity.

Her faith guided her actions and gave her the moral strength to support the liberation cause, even when doing so placed her and her family at great risk. In her, we see the embodiment of humanity, the belief that 'I am because we are'.

As we reflect on her life today, let us celebrate the values she stood for, such as faith in God, dedication to her family, devotion to her community, and unwavering love for her country.

Although her earthly journey has come to an end, her legacy lives on through her children and grandchildren, as well as through all whose lives she touched with kindness and wisdom. Her life reminds us that true wealth lies not in material possessions but in the depth of character and the significance of one's contributions to others.

This solemn occasion is a fitting tribute to an outstanding mother, a pillar of strength, and a woman with a pleasant character, who lived a long and fulfilling life marked by love for her family and service to her community.

We all know that Kuku Petra is the mother of comrade Sophia Nahango Shaningwa, who in 1980 made the courageous decision to go into exile and join the national liberation movement for Namibia's independence.

As we honour the life of our beloved Kuku Petra, let us also recognise her daughter as a true reflection of her mother's strength and values. Comrade Shaningwa, our hard-working and energetic secretary general of the Swapo Party, has carried forward her mother's legacy of service, discipline, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of the Swapo Party and the people of Namibia.

Through every national leadership role entrusted to her, she has served with dedication, resilience, and dignity, demonstrating herself to be a loyal servant of the people and a true daughter of the revolution.

We owe an apology to Kuku Petra, who was separated from her firstborn daughter for decades, both before and after independence, due to her daughter's service to the nation.

To you, comrade Shaningwa, and to the entire family, the Swapo Party and the nation stand with you during this difficult time. We thank you for sharing your mother with the nation, especially during your tender years, and we thank Kuku Petra for leaving her legacy, which is reflected in your strength, leadership, and service to our party and people.

May you and the bereaved family find comfort in knowing that your beloved mother, grandmother, and sister lived a purposeful life and left a permanent mark on the history of our country.

As we bid farewell to our beloved Kuku Petra, let us keep her memory alive by upholding the values she embodied and by continuing to serve our people with the same love and compassion she demonstrated throughout her life.

As I conclude, on behalf of the Swapo Party, the people and the government of the Republic of Namibia, and on my own behalf, I extend heartfelt condolences to the brothers, children, grandchildren, the entire bereaved family, comrades, and friends of Kuku Petra.

May the Almighty comfort you and grant you strength and peace that surpasses all understanding as you continue your earthly journey without her. May the Almighty God, the giver and the taker, whom she served so faithfully, receive her in His eternal kingdom.

Rest well, our mother.

Go well, comrade.

