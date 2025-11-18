Zimbabwe: U.S.$7 Million Goats Scheme Fraud - Mpofu, Chimombe Attempt to Delay Sentencing Fails As Judge Sets Date for Pre-Sentencing Proceedings

The High Court has set Wednesday for pre-sentencing proceedings for convicted businessmen Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, marking what Justice Pisirayi Kwenda described as the long-overdue conclusion to their protracted, year-and-a-half legal battle.

Mpofu and Chimombe were recently found guilty of defrauding the Ministry of Agriculture of US$7 million after securing a US$87 million tender for the Presidential Goat Scheme using Blackdeck, a company that does not exist. The two have been in custody since their arrest in June last year after multiple failed attempts to secure bail and halt proceedings.

On Monday, the pair tried to stall the sentencing phase by demanding a written copy of the judgment convicting them. Justice Kwenda dismissed the request, noting he had already delivered the ruling in open court and that their lawyers were expected to take notes. He described the renewed demand as a delaying tactic without legal merit.

The duo then sought leave to appeal to the Supreme Court, but that application was also thrown out.

"Leave to appeal the ruling at the Supreme Court is dismissed," Justice Kwenda ruled. "My decision is that we move to the pre-sentencing stage, and we should proceed on Wednesday. We should not keep delaying this matter. Let us all come to court on Wednesday prepared for the pre-sentencing procedures."

The case was subsequently adjourned to 19 November 2025 at 1400 hours.