Zimbabwe: Warriors Beat Qatar to End Winless Run

17 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Warriors' long winless run finally came to an end on Monday evening after securing a 2-1 victory over Qatar in an international friendly played at Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Stadium.

The match marked the second outing for new Romanian coach Marian Marinica, who opened his tenure with a 3-1 defeat to Algeria last week.

Marinica fielded a completely changed side from the one that started against Algeria on Thursday.

Zimbabwe fell behind early in the 9th minute when Qatar's Muhamed Gouda unleashed a powerful strike that left goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze with no chance.

However, the Warriors responded in the 23rd minute through Munashe Garan'anga, who headed home from a corner kick.

Zimbabwe nearly doubled their lead in the 33rd minute, but Msendami failed to hit the target despite being well placed.

With the team's level at the break, Marinica made two changes at the start of the second half, introducing Gerald Takwara and Bill Antonio for Teenage Hadebe and Sean Fusire.

His substitutions paid off in the 74th minute when Bill Antonio scored the winner.

Monday's victory is Zimbabwe's first win of the year in all competitions and provides a timely boost as the team prepares for the 2025 AFCON.

