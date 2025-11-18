Uganda: Museveni Directs Kigongo to End NRM Clashes in Namutumba

President Museveni has directed NRM First Deputy Chairperson Ali Hajji Moses Kigongo to immediately reconcile internal party differences in Namutumba, saying unity is essential ahead of the general elections.

While unveiling party flag bearers, Museveni urged residents to remain calm, insisting that those declared winners in the primaries -- whether they won genuinely or through disputed processes -- will remain the official flag bearers for now.

"As of now, whoever went through and was declared flag bearer, whether he cheated an election or won genuinely, is the true flag bearer," he said.

Museveni encouraged aggrieved parties to present evidence, promising to handle each complaint.

The President also expressed concern over Namutumba's low clean water coverage, which stands at 44.5 per cent -- far below levels in neighbouring districts.

Out of 629 villages, only 280 have access to safe water, leaving 349 villages unserved.

Addressing supporters at Kaiti District Headquarters, Museveni questioned why the district continues to lag behind and pledged to investigate the matter.

He asked residents to renew their support for the NRM and its candidates, saying continued cooperation would guarantee peace and development.

On health, Museveni acknowledged that Namutumba's infrastructure remains severely inadequate.

The district has only one Health Centre IV in Nsinze, and 10 of its 20 subcounties lack a Health Centre III. He pledged to upgrade facilities including Irimbi, Kikalu, Kibale, Bugobi and Kilanga to Health Centre III status.

Turning to education, Museveni promised more government schools at parish level. Namutumba has 111 primary schools, only 109 of which are government-run.

With 111 parishes in the district, only 51 have a primary school, leaving 60 parishes without one.