Former Zanu PF political commissar Webster Shamu has revealed that businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei played a major role in the ruling party's 2013 election victory by financing its campaign.

Shamu, famed for his "vaMugabe iCremora" praise-singing, made the remarks at a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Chinhoyi over the weekend.

He said Tagwirei, who was recently co-opted into Zanu PF's influential Central Committee, quietly provided key resources that helped secure the party's win.

"I did not get to know Tagwirei today; many of us have known him for years.

"For the first time in public, I will tell you that Tagwirei financed our 2013 election campaign. He gave us resources, ensured we had fuel, and provided everything we needed.

"We did not say this in newspapers because he is a quiet, disciplined, and humble leader," said Shamu.

Zanu PF went on to claim 61.88% of the presidential vote in 2013 and secured 196 of the 270 contested parliamentary seats.

Tagwirei has recently taken an increasingly visible role in the ruling party's affairs and is widely viewed as a potential successor to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2028 or 2030, depending on whether Mnangagwa's second-term extension push succeeds.

His main rival remains Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, whose presidential ambitions have long been known.

While Chiwenga has kept a low profile, Tagwirei has been a prominent guest at party events, reportedly donating more than US$500,000.