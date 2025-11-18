Zimbabwe: Over 2,500 People Affected By Political Violence in October, Zanu-PF the Leading Perpetrator - Report

18 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

At least 2,531 people were affected by political violence in October across the country, according to the latest report by the human rights watchdog Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP).

ZPP listed the ruling Zanu PF as the leading perpetrator of human rights violations, followed by local authorities, the police, and traditional leaders.

The organisation recorded 116 incidents, which included threats of violence, restrictions on freedoms of assembly and expression, denial of access to social services, politically motivated assaults, displacement, unfair distribution of food aid, and arbitrary arrests.

"Across the country, 116 violations affected 2,531 individuals, including persons with disabilities, highlighting the vulnerability of marginalised groups. Citizens were subjected to forced displacements, politically motivated assaults, hate-driven attacks, and threats of violence, while fundamental rights to freedom of assembly, association, and expression were routinely curtailed," reads the report.

Of those affected, 1,360 were women and 1,171 were men, including 109 persons with disabilities.

The watchdog urged authorities to strengthen human rights protections, ensure transparent delivery of public services, and establish safe reporting mechanisms that protect victims from retaliation.

"The actions of ruling party supporters, local authorities, police, and traditional leaders illustrate how political power is often leveraged to intimidate, coerce, and control communities, eroding public trust and reinforcing inequalities.

"Zimbabwe must urgently improve protections for civic and political rights, ensure fair and transparent delivery of public services, and create strong, safe systems for reporting abuses. These steps are needed to protect victims from retaliation and to make sure human rights are genuinely respected, not just promised in law."

Zanu PF has repeatedly been cited this year as the main perpetrator of human rights violations in Zimbabwe.

