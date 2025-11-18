Zimbabwe: Cash-Strapped Zimbabweans Cut Back On Cigarettes - BAT

18 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

British American Tobacco (BAT) Zimbabwe says cigarette consumption has dropped by 7%, a decline it attributes to reduced disposable incomes owing to macroeconomic challenges.

While the exact annual number of cigarettes smoked in Zimbabwe is not publicly available, market forecasts suggest national consumption could reach 531.4 million sticks by 2030.

In its trading update for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, BAT chairperson Lovemore Manatsa said tightening consumer spending was beginning to weigh on volumes.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Sales volumes declined by 7% to 593 million sticks, and consequently cigarette revenue fell 22% to US$21 million compared to the same period last year. This was due to stretched consumer spending, a challenging macroeconomic environment, and a shift in pricing strategy from ZWG to US dollars," said Manatsa.

Despite the volume and revenue drops, profitability recovered significantly. Profit before tax rose to US$11 million, a turnaround from a US$3 million loss recorded during the same period last year, a 491% year-on-year growth. The improvement was largely driven by reduced foreign-exchange losses and lower inflationary impacts.

Operating costs also fell sharply to US$10 million, a 66% decline from the prior year, reflecting lower forex losses, easing inflation pressures, and the implementation of cost-management initiatives.

The company noted that enhanced distribution efficiency, closer engagements with traders, and performance-focused trade programmes helped support volume delivery. BAT described the external environment as "dynamic but relatively stable," bolstered by steady inflation and a more stable exchange rate driven by ongoing monetary policy interventions.

However, Manatsa warned that challenges persist, including liquidity constraints, high borrowing costs, and frequent power outages that continue to disrupt industrial productivity.

"Looking ahead, the Company remains focused on reinforcing the strength and sustainability of the business by driving volume recovery through increased focus on the value segment, improving product availability across all markets and channels, and enhancing operational efficiency by optimising supply-chain processes and reducing our cost to serve in order to protect profitability," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.