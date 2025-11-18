Zimbabwe: Musicians4ED - Winky D's Producer Leads Mnangagwa's 2030 Choir

18 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Music producer Nicky Genius, famed for producing several songs for dancehall star Winky D, has become the latest artist to be roped in to lead a chorus for the extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term.

Nicky Genius has been frequenting ZANU PF events, performing before the party's officials, Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Taurai Kandishaya.

At a recent ZANU PF event, the music producer led the chorus endorsing the extension of President Mnangagwa's tenure beyond its expiry in 2028.

"So guys, 2030 baba varipo pachigaro. Pamberi na Va Mnangagwa. 2030 vanenge vachiripo (2030 President Mnangagwa will be reigning)," sang Nicky Genius.

Ironically, Nicky Genius produced several of Winky D's social commentary songs that castigate corruption by the elite at the expense of the poor.

However, the producer appears to have joined the bandwagon of artists who have declared support for the ruling party.

Nicky Genius has become the latest musician to be drawn into supporting ZANU PF after several artists recently coalesced under the Musicians 4ED, an organisation seeking to endorse President Mnangagwa.

ZANU PF's affiliates, which had been dormant since the 2023 elections, have resurfaced as factionalism over the extension of President Mnangagwa's term rears its ugly head.

According to observers, celebrities have been jostling to support ZANU PF for the lavish gifts that are being thrown around by the party's benefactors, such as Wicknell Chivayo, Tagwirei and Paul Tungwarara.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

