Somalia Opens Criminal Probe Into Turkish Airlines Manager Over Alleged Abuse of Power

17 November 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Office of the Attorney General has launched a criminal investigation into a Turkish Airlines manager accused of abusing his authority to prevent a Somali citizen from travelling, officials said Monday.

In a statement issued on November 17, the Attorney General's Office (AGO) said a formal case had been opened against Turahan Kenmen, the station manager for Turkish Airlines in Somalia.

The complaint was filed by Abdifatah Ahmed Hussein, who alleged that Kenmen "intentionally abused his power" and violated his constitutional rights. According to the AGO, the manager blocked Hussein from boarding a flight despite the passenger having completed all required security and travel procedures.

"The office has started a full investigation into the case," the AGO said. "Once the inquiry is complete, we will take the appropriate legal steps."

The case adds to a growing pattern of complaints against Turkish Airlines' local management, with several travellers in recent years accusing officials of hostile conduct and aggressive treatment at the Mogadishu station.

