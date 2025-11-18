Sudanese Community in New Delhi Holds Solidarity Vigil Condemning Militia Atrocities in El-Fashir

New Delhi, 17 November 2025 (SUNA) - The Sudanese community in New Delhi organized yesterday a solidarity vigil in front of the Sudanese Embassy, protesting the violations committed by the terrorist Al-Dagalo militia against civilians in several Sudanese cities, particularly the city of El-Fashir.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Ali Al-Tom affirmed that the crimes committed by the militia since its rebellion in April 2023 represent some of the worst violations in Sudan's modern history. He noted that the attack on El-Fashir on 26 October was an extension of similar atrocities committed in other cities, including El-Geneina, Khartoum, and Al-Gezira. He added that the 18-month siege imposed on El-Fashir has resulted in what the United Nations has described as "the world's largest humanitarian catastrophe."

The Ambassador stated that multiple international reports have proven the involvement of the United Arab Emirates in providing direct support to the militia, warning that the continuation of such support threatens Sudan's security and unity. He called on the international community to designate the Al-Dagalo militia as a terrorist organization and impose sanctions on its leaders and the external actors backing them.

Al-Tom noted that the mass displacement toward areas controlled by the Sudanese Armed Forces clearly indicates widespread public rejection of the militia. He stressed that the unity of Sudanese people and their alignment behind their armed forces will thwart all attempts to destabilize the country.

For his part, Mohammed Al-Hassan Mirghani, representing the Sudanese community, said the events in El-Fashir--including the massacre at the Saudi Hospital--necessitate urgent international action to hold the perpetrators accountable. He praised the cohesion between the army and civilians and their role in repelling repeated attacks on the city.

Jamila Abkar, speaking on behalf of the women of El-Fashir, affirmed that the city will expel the Janjaweed and that those responsible for crimes against its people--and against Sudan at large--will be held accountable.

Meanwhile, student representative Montasir Bushra Ali reiterated the Sudanese people's rejection of the aggression and the widespread violations committed by the militia in western and southern Sudan, pointing to killings, displacement, looting, and arson affecting civilians. He stressed the need to protect civilians, immediately halt violations, and pursue accountability for those responsible, emphasizing that foreign support--particularly from the United Arab Emirates--has prolonged the suffering of the Sudanese people.

The vigil featured chants condemning the atrocities in El-Fashir, Bara, and other Sudanese cities, denouncing the devastation caused by the militia's crimes. Participants raised banners calling for justice for the victims of the El-Fashir massacres and demanding accountability for the perpetrators and those responsible for the bloodshed.