South Africa: Big-Spending Steenhuisen Faces Scrutiny As DA Fallout Over Axed Dion George Continues

In the aftermath of Dion George's controversial axing as environment minister, questions are being asked about DA leader John Steenhuisen's alleged financial troubles.

Amid a battle via media being fought over DA leader John Steenhuisen's contentious decision to axe party stalwart Dion George as minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment, Steenhuisen is facing scrutiny over alleged difficulties managing his finances.

The allegations have come to light at this time due to concerns that financially precarious politicians are more vulnerable to persuasion by lobby groups -- amid ongoing speculation that George may have been removed from his position in part due to his refusal to appease hunting groups.

Daily Maverick can reveal that records show that Steenhuisen had a default judgment granted against him in the Cape Town Magistrates' Court in May for unpaid personal credit card debt of almost R150,000.

At that stage, Steenhuisen, the minister of agriculture in President Cyril Ramaphosa's Government of National Unity (GNU), would have been on a minister's annual salary of R2.69-million for almost a full year.

Asked by Daily Maverick if he could understand the concern around a politician earning a multimillion-rand salary being unable to pay off his credit card debt,...