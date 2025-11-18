Rwanda: Why Global Investors Should Not Miss Rwanda Mining Week

Rwanda Mining Week is the country's flagship platform that brings together policymakers, mining companies, investors, technology providers, researchers and development partners to shape the future of Africa's minerals ecosystem.

Hosted at the Kigali Convention Centre from December 2 to 5, 2025, the week blends high-level dialogue, a curated exhibition, deal-making, technical site visits and skills development into one integrated experience--showcasing how African minerals power AI, aerospace, clean energy and advanced manufacturing necessary for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Itzak Fisher, Chairperson of the Board of Directors for the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board, noted that 'Minerals for a smarter and greener future - a theme for 2025, comes at a pivotal time as the global demand for critical minerals is reaching unprecedented levels, as these resources power every facet of the digital world redefining the future of technologies, artificial intelligence, and green innovation.'

Fisher highlighted that 'Rwanda, uniquely positioned in the Eastern African rift valley, is a responsible and key source of the 3T critical minerals, high-grade lithium, beryllium and rare earth elements such as zircon, monazite and xenotime, along with significant deposits of gold and gemstones.'

More than 2,000 overall participants and over 100 global investors are expected to participate.

In a note to invitees, Alice Uwase, Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board, said: "Your presence affirms our shared commitment to a mining sector that is globally competitive, responsibly governed and innovation-driven."

As the world accelerates into the digital era, Rwanda is a trusted source of responsibly sourced critical minerals.

"Our sector is transitioning decisively from artisanal to semi-mechanised and, ultimately, fully mechanised operations. We have invested in state-of-the-art smelting and refining capabilities to serve local, regional and international markets, anchored on international standards for due diligence for responsible supply chains," she said in a note to invitees.

She said Rwanda offers compelling opportunities across the value chain - from exploration and services to processing, value addition and advanced manufacturing.

"We invite responsible investors who share our vision of sustainable growth and shared prosperity. This week is designed for real outcomes, knowledge exchange, new partnerships, investment deal flow and practical solutions."

The New Times looks at why global investors should not miss Rwanda Mining Week.

Mining blocks pitching

Rwanda undertook a nationwide mapping and delineation of mining blocks to professionalise the sector and unlock targeted investment.

This helps to provide geological certainty to investors by clearly defining areas with known mineral potential, shifting from artisanal and informal mining to organised, licensed and commercially viable mining operations, and attracting large-scale exploration companies, especially those targeting critical minerals used in EV batteries, electronics and advanced manufacturing.

Rwanda will showcase investment-ready concessions backed by data.

"Mapping the blocks gives investors a clear, predictable and data-driven entry point into Rwanda's mineral value chains," as per the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum & Gas Board (RMB).

Major mining sites transitioning to modern mining techniques

Several mining sites across Rwanda have undergone significant modernisation, moving from labour-intensive artisanal methods to mechanised, safety-enhanced and efficiency-driven mining operations.

Key examples include Trinity Metals Group i.e. Musha mines (cassiterite) located in Rwamagana, Rutongo mines (cassiterite) in Rulindo and Nyakabingo mines (wolfram) in Rulindo.

They also include the GAMICO-Bashyamba mine located in Nyarugenge, a leading semi-mechanised tin mine; Wolfram Mining and Processing Ltd (WMP) and New Bugarama Mining (NBM), both dealing in wolfram and located in Burera; Power M Rukaragata mine - one of Africa's fully mechanised tantalum mines, located in Ngororero District.

Others include Crystal Mining and Trading Company Ltd in Ngororero, which deals in cassiterite, coltan, lithium and beryllium; Rwinkwavu Mining Corporation Ltd; Rubavu Exploitation and Trading Company (RETC), dealing in 3Ts in Rutsiro; B&K Business Activity Ltd in Bugesera, dealing in 3Ts; Generation Mining Development Company (GMDC) in Mageragere Sector, Nyarugenge, dealing in wolfram; Havila Mines Ltd dealing in tantalum in Nyanza; and Ali Group dealing in 3Ts in Rutsiro.

Critical minerals in Rwanda

Rwanda holds globally significant deposits of minerals crucial for the green transition, digital economy, EV production and advanced technologies.

These include tin (Sn), which is key for electronics manufacturing as it is essential for soldering in all electronic devices. Rwanda is one of Africa's leading producers of tin.

Tantalum (Ta), which is vital for capacitors in smartphones, EVs and aerospace, is also present.

Rwanda ranks among the top producers globally and accounts for more than 22% of global tantalum production.

It is used in high-performance capacitors, semiconductors and superalloys.

Tungsten (W) is key for aerospace, defence and cutting tools.

Rwanda is a top African producer of tungsten concentrate, owning Africa's largest tungsten mine, Nyakabingo, operated by Trinity Metals.

These minerals are critical for high-temperature and high-strength applications.

Lithium and graphite potential is emerging.

Rwanda holds immense lithium potential thanks to ongoing exploration campaigns including Rio Tinto's lithium exploration in the Northern, Southern and Western parts of the country, Aterian PLC's exploration in Southern part, Trinity Metals lithium exploration in Ntunga/ Eastern part.

New exploration indicators point to opportunities for battery-grade minerals. Rare-earth elements (REEs) and lithium are under-explored and increasingly critical for magnets, EV motors, wind turbines and defence technology.

According to the mining board, investors should act now, given high global demand driven by EVs, clean energy, batteries and AI/tech manufacturing. Rwanda offers a stable, rules-based and transparent investment environment.

Mining investment opportunities

Rwanda presents a diverse suite of bankable opportunities across the mineral value chain.

These include exploration and prospecting.

Over 50 mapped exploration blocks are ready for private-sector investment.

There is also high potential for 3T critical minerals, gold, lithium, and rare earths.

The country needs expansion of existing mines.

Investors can partner with companies modernising operations or scaling processing plants. Mineral processing and beneficiation hold strong investment opportunities.

Rwanda encourages in-country value addition, already hosting three state of the art value addition facilities for tin smelting , tantalum refining, and gold refining, more opportunities abound for tungsten concentrate refining, beryl refining and lithium refining.

Incentives exist under Rwanda's Investment Code. Investing in high tech solutions to support smart mining is highly needed. These include automation (autonomous vehicles, automated drilling), AI and machine learning for data analysis and predictive maintenance, and the Internet of Things (IoT) for real-time monitoring via sensors. Other technologies needed are drones for surveying and monitoring, advanced connectivity like private 5G networks, and remote monitoring systems.

Investments also include leasing equipment for modern mining, geological services, drilling companies, lab testing and digital mining technologies.

Trading, logistics and export services present another investment opportunity. Rwanda's minerals enjoy strong global market access due to compliance systems.

Together, these opportunities make the country a magnet for responsible investors seeking scalable returns.

Rwanda's performance in Africa and the world

While exact figures vary year by year, Rwanda consistently occupies strong regional and global positions in 3T minerals.

With tantalum (Ta), Rwanda remains one of the world's key producers of tantalum concentrate.

With tungsten (W), Rwanda is among the top producers in Africa, supplying high-grade wolframite to global markets.

With tin (Sn), Rwanda is a significant African producer, exporting solder-grade tin concentrates through compliant supply chains.

These rankings reinforce Rwanda's strategic importance in global critical mineral value chains, especially for tech manufacturing.

Expected outcomes of Rwanda Mining Week

Rwanda Mining Week 2025 is designed to deliver tangible, high-impact outcomes, including investment deals and partnerships.

Signing of MoUs, project agreements and exploration contracts is expected.

Increased foreign direct investment into exploration, beneficiation and processing is also anticipated.

Enhanced global visibility positioning Rwanda as a critical minerals hub in Africa, aligned with the global EV, AI and green transition agenda, is one of the outcomes. Knowledge exchange is crucial among the invitees.

Technical sessions bringing together geologists, policymakers, investors, researchers and mining service providers have been planned.

Showcasing investment-ready mining blocks is planned, with detailed pitch-book presentations from RMB and exploration teams.

Advancement of responsible and modern mining is another expected outcome. Responsible and modern mining will see the promotion of modern mining technologies, ESG practices, traceability and safety improvements.

"The Mining Week is expected to be a catalyst for investment, innovation, sustainability and long-term sectoral growth."

B2B matchmaking

Pre-scheduled B2B matchmaking with qualified buyers, engineering, procurement and construction firms (EPCs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), financiers, offtakers and government decision-makers in one place is planned.

Practical content on robotics, automation and investment structuring, plus exclusive field visits to operating sites, labs and a modern smelter, will benefit participants.

The participants can also exhibit their solutions to a concentrated audience of partners actively seeking modernisation and value-addition opportunities.

Who will be there?

The participants will be able to connect with mining and exploration companies in 3Ts, gold, lithium/REEs and allied minerals.

Equipment and technology providers in automation, robotics, sensing, processing and software will be present.

Downstream manufacturers and end users of electronics and semiconductors, EVs and batteries, aerospace and defence, telecoms, renewable energy and storage, medical devices, advanced packaging, construction and infrastructure have been invited.

The participants will also meet investors and financiers such as development finance institutions (DFIs), private equity/venture capital (PE/VC), banks, impact funds and offtakers.

Government and regulators, standards bodies, development partners, universities, labs, consultants and training providers will also be present during the mining week.

Rwanda hosts a large number of historical mineral occurrences and operational mines, with major commodities being cassiterite (grade of 76% Sn), wolframite (grade from 35% to 70% tungsten), columbite-tantalite (grade of tantalum ranging between 25% and 55%), native gold (99.999% Au) and other pegmatite-related rare minerals such as rare-earth elements (REEs), beryl, lithium-bearing minerals, phosphate minerals, gemstones and others.

In addition to this, the country is also endowed with industrial minerals such as amphibolite, granite, quartzite, volcanic rocks, clay, sand and gravel.

Other natural resources such as peat (used for electricity generation or processed as an alternative to firewood) are also plentiful.

Mining operations in Rwanda began in the early 1930s, and since then, the sector has undergone significant reforms, becoming one of the country's top export revenue earners.

By 2024, the mining sector generated USD 1.75 billion in export earnings, up from USD 373.4 million in 2017.

Rwanda produces between 8,000 and 9,000 tonnes of 3T minerals every year, and the amount of revenue depends on market pricing dynamics.

Rwanda is one of the top global producers of tantalum, producing more than 22% of the world's tantalum used in electronics manufacturing as of 2024.