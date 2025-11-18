South Africa: Chemical Evidence of Life Uncovered in SA Rocks 3.3bn Years Old

17 November 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ed Stoddard

While there is fossil evidence of life older than 3.3bn years, this is the first time that its molecular chemical fingerprints have been detected through high-tech sleuthing.

Chemical evidence of life has been uncovered in South African rocks 3.3 billion years old, doubling the timelines for this window into our deep past and charting a new scientific trail that could help detect the spoor of life on other planets.

The findings, presented by scientists on Monday, 17 November in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, push back the dating on this front by an astonishing 1.6 billion years. The earliest such traces had previously been detected in rocks 1.7 billion years old.

Spearheaded by scientists from the Carnegie Institution for Science in collaboration with several other institutions, the study, which combined state-of-the-art chemistry with artificial intelligence (AI), also found evidence of oxygen-producing photosynthesis 2.5 billion years ago, extending this timeline back by 800 million years.

This finding was also yielded from South African geology - the 3.3-billion-year-old evidence of life from the Josefsdal Chert near Barberton in Mpumalanga, while the earliest known evidence of photosynthesis was found in the Gamohaan Formation near Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

"Besides...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.