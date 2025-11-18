South Africa: Overberg Renosterveld Trust and Actor John Kani Honoured By WWF

A small Western Cape NGO, the Overberg Renosterveld Trust received the WWF Living Planet Award in recognition of its fight to save a critically endangered ecosystem, while the actor John Kani received an award for his contribution to environmental advocacy.

The critically endangered Overberg Renosterveld in the Western Cape is one of the world's most diverse ecosystems, yet not many people are aware of its value.

The Overberg Renosterveld supports a rich biodiversity as a result of its highly fertile soil, which has attracted substantial agricultural activity, resulting in 95% of the habitat being destroyed. What remains of the Renosterveld is fragmented into small pockets, situated on steep or rocky plains.

However, on Friday, 14 November, the veil of obscurity surrounding the Overberg Renosterveld was lifted when the organisation working tirelessly to conserve it was given the WWF Living Planet Award at a ceremony in Sandton.

Veteran SA actor and playwright Dr John Kani was also honoured, receiving an award for his contribution to environmental advocacy. Kani is famous for his stage work and starring in major Hollywood productions, but what many people do not know is that he has had a long career in environmentalism, acting as one of the longest-serving trustees of the WWF Nedbank Green Trust, a position he filled for 32 years before retiring in 2022.

The internationally celebrated actor has used his talents to highlight environmental risks facing the Lower Zambezi River as a result...