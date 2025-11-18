Africa: Your Black Friday Safety Checklist

17 November 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Neesa Moodley

Many consumers are looking forward to this day - and so are scammers. Be prepared.

In a somewhat worrying case highlighted recently by the office of the National Financial Ombud Scheme (NFO), a consumer lost R120,000 after she responded to a social media advert offering discounted airline tickets.

After submitting her phone number and email address via a link, she was contacted through WhatsApp and instructed to download an app from the Google Play Store to access promo codes. Although the link appeared secure, the app was fraudulent and embedded with malware. Soon after installation, her phone began overheating and behaving erratically. The unexpected activation of the camera's green light also raised immediate concerns.

When she checked her banking app, she discovered two unauthorised transactions and swiftly reported the incident to both her bank and the police. Despite her prompt action within just 27 minutes after the transactions, the bank denied liability, citing that the payments had been authorised via selfie verification on her trusted device.

The consumer escalated the matter to the NFO, seeking a full refund. The ombud found that the funds had already been used before the fraud was reported, leaving no opportunity for recovery. The bank also provided evidence that biometric authentication was used to approve the transactions.

Nerosha Maseti, credit...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.