Africa's Opposition Crisis Is a Mirror of Power Misunderstood and Purpose Misplaced

opinion

Africa's democratic future will not be secured by louder protests or donor-funded theatrics; it will be built by opposition movements that master the mechanics of power. The continent must abandon the illusion that moral outrage alone can dismantle entrenched regimes. Instead, it must embrace the hard discipline of statecraft, institutional fluency, and strategic continuity.

Africa's political opposition movements are not victims of persecution; instead, they are casualties of their own political illiteracy. Across the continent, opposition leaders have repeatedly misread the architecture of power, confusing applause for influence and protest for strategy.

They lack fluency in the language of statecraft, remain estranged from institutional gatekeepers, and fail to comprehend that power is not merely seized but is negotiated, brokered and transferred. This strategic blindness has reduced them to bystanders in the very revolutions they claim to lead.

The myth of electoral victory

Electoral triumph in Africa is a seductive illusion, one that has repeatedly betrayed opposition movements who confuse mass appeal with actual power. Kenya offers a textbook case of the strategic failure of opposition movements: Raila Odinga's long arc of electoral disputes, from Kibaki in 2007 to Kenyatta in 2017 and Ruto in 2022, revealed not just the dysfunction of the electoral commission but the opposition's chronic inability to cultivate leverage within the judiciary, the security establishment and regional power brokers. Raila, now departed as of October 2025, leaves behind a legacy of mobilisation without machinery, a career defined by crowds, not control.

Zimbabwe's 2008 election was even more damning. Morgan Tsvangirai won...