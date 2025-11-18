South Africa: The Ethics Deficit - - SA's Corruption Crisis Is Moral Before It Is Legal

opinion

South Africa's corruption problem won't be solved by another inquiry or white paper. What we face is not a crisis of law, but of conscience -- a deep erosion of morality that threatens the nation's democratic soul.

Over the past decade, we have seen inquiry after inquiry, commission after commission, strategy after strategy, from the Zondo Commission to the latest anti-corruption frameworks, yet the rot persists.

If all the evidence in the current Madlanga Commission is to be believed, then South Africa needs some serious self-reflection. The problem is not that the country lacks rules. Of those, we have enough. But now we hear that the very people who should be enforcing the laws may be rotten to the core. Clearly, laws without integrity are of little value.

As a country, we lack the shared commitment to integrity and accountability that should guide the application of those rules. We need a moral anchor. Corruption has become more than a crime. It is a symptom of ethical decay, a slow unravelling of the country's social contract.

South Africans love drama (if soap opera viewership is anything to go by). And true to this characteristic, we tell the story of corruption through the spectacular: the State Capture networks, the looted SOEs, the construction mafia and the tenders that never delivered. But...