South Africa: Flood Recovery Progress to Receive Special Attention From NCOP Delegation in Eastern Cape

17 November 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The impact of floods in the Greater OR Tambo region and alleviation efforts will come under the scrutiny of the Eastern Cape Permanent Delegates to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) during the NCOP's flagship Provincial Week programme this week.

The Eastern Cape delegation leader, Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyane, said the delegation looks forward to seeing how people affected by floods are being assisted and accommodated.

He said: "The NCOP Provincial Week affords us an opportunity to visit the individual projects and assess the impact on the ordinary men and women on the street. We will visit such projects as the Mzimvubu Dam. But of interest to us is progress regarding the floods that displaced so many of our people."

Provincial Week begins on Tuesday with a series of meetings in which the delegation will meet various MECs and municipal leaderships in the OR Tambo region. The delegates will visit Ingquza Hill, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Mhlontlo local municipalities, among others.

"The leaders must understand and accept that we are constitutionally mandated to be here. We are not here seeking to catch people out or seeking embarrass anyone. But we must all work to change the plight of our people," Nkosi Nonkonyane said.

