South Africa: Toilet Nightmare At Jeffrey's Bay School Finally Gets Attention

Pellsrus Primary School had just six toilets for 1,246 learners, leading to bladder infections, embarrassment and children wetting themselves in class.

The education minister says a new contractor has taken over and the toilets will finally be rebuilt by January 2026.

For months, over 1,200 learners at Pellsrus Primary School in Jeffreys Bay were forced to share only six working toilets -- three for boys and three for girls.

It was a nightmare. Some children wet themselves in class. Others left school early. Many suffered bladder infections from holding it in too long.

"These are babies -- they shouldn't be getting infections like this," said Carol Hammond, a learner support agent at the school.

She said she had already helped at least 10 girls who were in pain from infections.

"Some go straight home, so the number is likely higher."

The school used to have 34 toilets, including urinals. But they were old and needed fixing.

In September 2024, the Department of Basic Education hired a company called The Mvula Trust to do the job.

But by December 2024, work stopped without any explanation.

The toilets were supposed to be finished by February this year. When that didn't happen, the contractor left the school two temporary toilet structures.

Vivian van Eck, who leads the School Governing Body, said parents and teachers were left frustrated and in the dark.

This week, Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube finally visited the school.

She said a new contractor had been appointed and was already on site.

"The project is back on track and moving with speed," said Gwarube.

"I expect the school to have new toilets by January 2026."

She said the government would no longer give jobs to companies that waste time and put children's health at risk.