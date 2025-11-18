South Africa: 'No Nonsense' Traffic Cops Arrest 226 Drunk Drivers in Two Nights

A total of 226 motorists were arrested in Richards Bay, Empangeni and Esikhawini between Friday night and Sunday morning.

Among those arrested were a pastor, a doctor, a police officer, two teachers and a student who assaulted a traffic officer.

KwaZulu-Natal traffic cops are taking no prisoners this festive season -- and their weekend blitz has landed hundreds of drunk drivers behind bars.

The Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) arrested 226 motorists during roadblocks held from Friday night to Sunday morning across Esikhawini, Empangeni and Richards Bay.

The operations form part of the province's festive season campaign, and officials say the results are proof that it is working.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma praised the RTI's "no nonsense" approach. He plans to meet with the team to thank them personally.

"The RTI team is efficient and dedicated," said Duma. "We have a winning formula to restore law and order on our roads."

In one operation between Friday evening and Saturday morning, 114 motorists were arrested: 54 in Richards Bay, 28 in Empangeni and 32 in Esikhawini.

A second wave of arrests followed between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, when another 113 were caught: 60 in Richards Bay, 23 in Empangeni and 30 in Esikhawini.

Among those arrested were a truck driver, a pastor, a doctor, a police officer, a firefighter, a correctional services officer, two teachers and a student who attacked a traffic officer.

RTI also issued 80 speeding fines worth R40,000, served six summonses worth R5,300, and handed down further charges totalling R15,800.

Since 15 August 2025, RTI officers have arrested more than 1,326 motorists for drunk driving in KwaZulu-Natal.

Fifteen foreign truck drivers who were found guilty of breaking the law are serving jail time in Pietermaritzburg. They will be deported after completing their sentences.

Duma said the operation, known as #NenzaniLaEzweni, has been well received by the public. Fatalities on the roads have already gone down compared to last year.

He thanked Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane for deploying nurses to assist with blood tests and praised the South African Police Service for their support.

"We welcome the strong public support against drunk driving," said Duma. "Together, we are creating a safer KwaZulu-Natal."