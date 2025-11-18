Namibia: Sick Leave Controversy - Presidency Clears the Air On Nandi-Ndaitwah's Comments

17 November 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Presidential spokesperson Jonas Mbambo says a short video clip of president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah apparently detesting employees who abuse sick leave has been misinterpreted by the public.

He says the video, which has been widely shared on social media, shows only an excerpt of the president's remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Opuwo-Otjivize-Okangwati-Omaseratundu road in the Kunene region last week.

In the video, the president is heard saying "there are people who are employed, and every time they are the one who are sick. I don't want people who are employed and every time you are the one who is sick. That is unacceptable".

She adds: "I am not saying we should prevent sickness, but there are some sickness that are really going to the board. If you are sick today, tomorrow, be disqualified, let's go to the doctor and the doctor can prove you are unfit for work."

In her full address, the president spoke about the importance of prioritising local residents for employment opportunities created through government projects, Mbambo says in a statement released yesterday.

He says the president also encouraged those who are employed to take their work seriously and make full use of the opportunities presented to them.

"She noted that while it is a fact that people do fall sick, it is equally true that some individuals take advantage of the system by frequently staying away from work without valid reasons," he says.

"At no point did the president dismiss or ignore the reality of illness. Her call was simply for a strong work ethic and accountability, especially when local communities are being prioritised for employment for government-funded projects," he says.

Mbambo urges the public to consider the full context of the speech.

"Those who know better should be at the forefront of educating others and helping to correct misinformation rather than contributing to it," the statement reads.

Some social media users say the president "does not want sick people in the government".

