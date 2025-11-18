South Africa: After the Bell - Why Do I Fret About Hosting the G20?

column

The G20 is perhaps the easiest big event to host, and a chance to remind the rest of the world that we are still a player, even if we don't have a big breakthrough moment.

I always feel a little nervous for my country when we're about to host a big event.

It's not that I don't think we can do it, I am absolutely certain that we can. I think it's more a hangover from our past.

When I was growing up I didn't meet many people from other countries. Sure, southern Africa is about as diverse as any region of the world can get, but I never saw people from China or India or Russia. If my parents were going to a dinner party and there was someone from another country it seemed tremendously exciting.

I remember thinking when I lived in London as a younger person how exciting it was to see people from all over the world. I don't think anyone who had grown up in London was that excited. I used to envy those people. They were just so, well, used to it.

Famously, before 1990 literally two airlines used the airport then known as...