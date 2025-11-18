Uganda: Museveni Pledges More Investments in Wealth, Infrastructure As He Hails NRM Gains in Namutumba

President Museveni has reiterated the NRM government's commitment to peace, infrastructure development and household wealth creation.

He was speaking to thousands of NRM supporters at Kaiti Cell in Namutumba Town Council.

Museveni who was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni,said Busoga holds a special place in Uganda's liberation history and saluted the families that supported him during the 1971-1973 struggles.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"When I am in Busoga, I am in areas where we fought. Many of my supporters were killed here, including some who were publicly executed in Jinja. I am here to represent those who died and those still alive. The NRM is not a party of jokers," he said.

The President outlined the seven pillars of the 2026-2031 NRM Manifesto, beginning with peace.

He reminded the crowd that many people in Busoga died during the violence of past regimes, including leaders such as Mathias Ngobi, and said the peace enjoyed today was secured through sacrifice.

He said the second contribution--development--covers both economic infrastructure such as roads, electricity, telephone networks, rail and water systems, and social infrastructure including schools and health centres.

Museveni highlighted major completed and upcoming road projects, assuring residents that Namutumba's connectivity will continue improving. He cited the full tarmacking of the Nakalama-Busembatya-Namutumba-Tirinyi-Budaka-Mbale road and confirmed that government will work on the Nabumali-Butaleja-Namutumba road, the Busembatya-Nsinze-Kibale-Ivukula-Namakokola road and the Kaliro-Ivukula-Naziba route.

Turning to electricity, the President said power has been extended to all district headquarters except Naikona, and efforts are underway to supply all sub-county headquarters.

"In Namutumba, there is electricity in Bulange, Namutumba and Nsinze Town Councils. We shall extend power to the remaining areas," he said.

He expressed concern about Namutumba's low safe water coverage, noting that only 280 of the district's 629 villages have access to clean water. "That means 349 villages lack safe water. Leaders must do something urgently," he said.

On education, Museveni acknowledged progress but noted an imbalance in the distribution of government schools. The district has 109 government primary schools and 165 private ones, but only 51 of its 111 parishes have a government-aided primary school.

The target, he said, is one government primary school per parish. At secondary level, Namutumba has eight government schools, yet only seven of its 20 sub-counties are served. Construction of three Seed Secondary Schools is underway and will reduce the number of underserved sub-counties from 13 to 10.

On health, the district currently has one Health Centre IV and eight Health Centre IIIs, leaving 11 sub-counties without a Health Centre III, Health Centre IV or hospital.

Museveni announced that government will upgrade nine Health Centre IIs to Health Centre IIIs in Irimbi, Kikaru, Buwonge, Kiranga, Bugobi, Namusita, Kisimu, Bukonte and Mulama, and will construct new Health Centre IIIs in Nabweyo and Bugobi sub-counties.

The President said wealth creation remains the NRM's third major contribution after peace and development.

"You have good roads, but you do not sleep on the tarmac. When you return home, you find the poverty you left in the morning. Development is for everyone, but wealth is for individuals and families," he said.

He shared success stories from the district, including a farmer who began with one cow from NAADS and now has eight cows, biogas, and revenue from cocoa, coffee and 80 litres of milk per day; another farmer combining mangoes from Operation Wealth Creation with goats from the Parish Development Model; and a poultry farmer earning over 100 million shillings annually from eggs while employing 26 people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Museveni also demonstrated how fish farming on half an acre can generate 100 million shillings in revenue and leave 70 million in profit.

"NRM first advised you and later supported you through Entandikwa, NAADS, Emyooga, the Youth Livelihood Programme and now PDM. There is no excuse for remaining in poverty. It is possible to get out of poverty," he said.

Janet Museveni thanked the people of Busoga for their long-standing support and urged them to safeguard the peace and progress achieved under NRM. She also reminded residents that Busoga University has been operationalised.

NRM leaders from the region thanked residents for their turnout and support.

District NRM Chairperson Simon Menya expressed gratitude for government wealth creation initiatives such as the Parish Development Model and Emyooga, as well as improved road infrastructure including the Nabumali-Butaleja-Namutumba road.