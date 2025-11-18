Somalia Holds First Meeting of Integrated Governance Committee to Advance Modern State Reforms

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Office of the Prime Minister on Monday hosted the inaugural meeting of the National Integrated Governance Committee, a body established on October 8, 2025 by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre to drive the unification of government administrative systems and advance modern state-building efforts.

The session was chaired by Minister of Communications and Technology Mohamed Somali, who also heads the committee. Representatives from all member ministries attended, including Planning and Investment, Finance, Education, Commerce, Health, Labour, Internal Security, Interior and Federal Affairs, as well as officials from the Offices of the Prime Minister and the President.

The meeting focused on harmonising state functions, accelerating the adoption of modern administrative procedures and strengthening coordination among institutions involved in governance.

After extended discussions, members agreed to reinforce efforts to unify government systems, implement an integrated framework for managing state data and services, and enhance transparency and accountability across federal institutions.

Officials described the meeting as a significant step in accelerating Somalia's push toward a modern, streamlined government, underscoring the federal administration's commitment to building a cohesive and efficient state whose services are more accessible to the public.