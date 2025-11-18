Zimbabwe: Fuel Firm Boss in Court Over Alleged U.S.$56 000 Petrol Fraud

18 November 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Judith Nyuke

A local fuel company, Trilis Investments, its director and an alleged accomplice have appeared in court facing accusations of defrauding another fuel supplier of 40 000 litres of petrol worth US$56 400.

Trilis Investments, its director Clive Chipondene (40) and Malvern Tsikai (30) an independent marketing representative formerly contracted by the complainant Relco Energy Private Limited were arraigned before Harare provincial magistrate Mrs Sharon Rakafa on fraud charges.

According to court papers, the complainant is Relco Energy Private Limited represented by Derrek Chimbwanda.

The State alleges that on 14 August 2025, Trilis Investments through its usual contact person Moreblessing Cherayi placed an order for 40 000 litres of petrol from Relco Energy and indicated that payment would be made after delivery.

Relco Energy then issued a release order for the fuel and notified Trilis Investments that the product was ready for loading at NOIC Zimbabwe.

Trilis Investments reportedly dispatched a driver Farai Nhau to collect the release order number from Relco Energy.

Nhau allegedly used it to load the fuel at NOIC.

After loading, Trilis Investments allegedly diverted 27 000 litres through another driver, Ralph Chimkonda who delivered the fuel to the company's service stations Chinhoyi Trilis Energy, Magunje Trilis Energy and Murewa Trilis Energy.

Chipondene is accused of taking the remaining 13 000 litres delivering it to Mega Fuels (Chitungwiza) and Downtown Service Station (Chitungwiza).

The State further alleges that Chipondene misrepresented the source of the fuel claiming it originated from Relco Energy and using the company's name without permission.

When Relco Energy later approached Trilis for payment, the company allegedly denied any knowledge of receiving the fuel.

A police report was filed, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Court papers indicate that the total prejudice suffered is US$56 400 and none of the fuel has been recovered.

