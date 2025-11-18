Uganda's Economy Has Expanded 20 Times - Museveni

Mbale, Uganda — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has said Uganda's economy has grown twentyfold since the National Resistance Movement (NRM) took power, projecting that the country's total economic output will reach USD 66 billion by June next year, up from USD 3.9 billion in 1986.

Speaking in Mbale on Sunday afternoon while addressing NRM leaders from the Bugisu sub-region, Museveni said the transformation reflects the government's deliberate investment in industrialisation and infrastructure.

"The size of Uganda's economy has grown from 3.9 billion dollars to what will be about 66 billion dollars by June next year," Museveni said.

"That means the economy has grown more than 20 times. That is real progress."

The meeting--convened by Anita Among, the NRM 2nd National Vice Chairperson (Female), and Richard Todwong, the Party Secretary General--brought together NRM village chairpersons, LC leaders, and party flag bearers at all levels. Among said the engagement aimed at "strengthening and empowering party structures to sensitise communities about the government's planned service delivery as outlined in the NRM Manifesto."

Museveni, who officiated as chief guest, urged leaders to exercise close oversight over government programmes, emphasising that development depends on disciplined and honest leadership. "I want you, the leaders, to monitor government projects closely and promote leaders who are committed to development," he said.

Industrial growth a key driver

The President highlighted the explosion of industrial activity across the country, pointing to areas like Kamuli, Matugga, Mukono, and Jinja, where factories now employ tens of thousands of Ugandans. He said many of the products previously imported--from pharmaceuticals to household goods--are now made locally.

"In 1996, Kamuli had only about 2,000 people working in industries. Today, the factories there employ more than 44,000 people," Museveni said.

"These are factories producing things that used to come from outside. Now everything is coming from here."

He also cited the vehicle-making plant in Jinja, noting that Uganda had been buying cars from abroad for too long.

"I told the Japanese: we buy many vehicles from you; come and assemble them here so we save on transport. They refused. But when we started making our own vehicles, they came running," he said.

Electricity production, distribution

Museveni credited major energy projects like the Karuma Hydropower Plant, which generates 640 megawatts, as pivotal in attracting industries.

"Without electricity, we wouldn't have these factories," he said.

"Karuma alone is producing four times what the old dam was producing. You build a dam once, and for 50 years it will support industries and jobs."

He stressed that such long-term projects must take priority over recurrent expenditures like salary increments.

"If you increase salaries before building the infrastructure, you will never build the infrastructure," he warned.

Value addition and household income

Museveni also encouraged leaders to champion value addition in agriculture, saying it is the only way for farmers to escape poverty.

"Farmers cannot get meaningful profits by selling raw materials," he said. "You must add value. That is how you get wealth at the household level."

He reiterated that national development must go hand in hand with individual prosperity through initiatives like the Parish Development Model (PDM), NAADS, and Operation Wealth Creation.

Call for unity and discipline

The President urged NRM leaders to remain focused despite criticism from what he called "local parasites and foreign interests" who do not wish Uganda success. He warned leaders against misinforming communities and prioritising personal benefits over national development.

"Some people distort facts and mislead the public," Museveni said.

"But we in the NRM have the correct strategy. That is how we defeated many groups even when we were only 27 fighters. We know what we are doing."

Several other senior leaders of the party attended the event and vowed to hunt for votes and deliver a 95+% victory for NRM.

Todwong urges grassroots leaders to lead by example

Todwong called on LC1 leaders and flagbearers to demonstrate responsible leadership and strengthen mobilisation at the village level.

He reminded leaders that President Museveni has often described a leader as a "social doctor"--one who must observe, listen and understand the needs of households.

"Every LC1 must know the households within their area and understand the social and economic issues affecting the people," Todwong said. "Leadership begins at home."

He added that village chairpersons should model discipline, harmony and productivity.

"Your home should reflect productivity, hospitality and peace. When your home shows these values, the neighbours will learn from you," he said.

Todwong also urged leaders to rally behind NRM flagbearers, saying poor mobilisation could cost both local leaders and party candidates.

"By voting for all our flagbearers, you help secure your own votes," he said.

He dedicated the party's flagbearers to the President and asked district leaders to work collectively to deliver a decisive victory.

"We are going to support you so that you can take NRM to the next level," he said.