Zimbabwe: Brendan Galloway Injury Update As Plymouth Argyle Defender Set to Get All Clear

Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway is expected to be available for the important League One away game against Port Vale on Saturday despite not being involved for Zimbabwe in a friendly international against Qatar on Monday.

The 27-year-old suffered a minor facial injury playing for his country in a 3-1 defeat by Algeria in another friendly international last Thursday, which was played in Saudi Arabia.

Galloway started the match at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah but was substituted in the 84th minute as he made his seventh appearance for Zimbabwe.

Galloway will be assessed by Argyle's medical department on his return to Home Park from international duty later this week.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The friendly internationals against Algeria and Qatar, under newly-appointed head coach Mario Marinica, are Zimbabwe's final games before they compete at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco at the end of December.

Zimbabwe have been drawn in Group B and will play games against Egypt on December 22, South Africa on December 26 and Angola on December 29.

With Galloway expected to be included in the Warriors' squad for the tournament, he is likely to miss a few matches for Argyle over the Christmas and New Year period.

Argyle are bottom of League One and did not have a game at the weekend because of international call-ups, including that of Galloway, while Port Vale moved up one position to 22nd after a 0-0 draw at home to Wycombe Wanderers.

Pilgrims' boss Tom Cleverley was among the crowd at Vale Park as he took the opportunity to get a first-hand glimpse of Darren Moore's Valiants.

It was a result which moved the Staffordshire side a point clear of the Pilgrims, but they have now played one more match than them.