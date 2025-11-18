Uganda: Leopards Clip Wings of Eagles in Wc Qualifying Playoff

BBC - DR Congo extended their bid to reach the 2026 Fifa World Cup by upsetting Nigeria 4-3 on penalties following a tense 1-1 draw after extra time in the African play-off final.

Leopards captain Chancel Mbemba netted the crucial spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Timothy Fayulu - brought on especially - had saved from Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi in the sixth round of the shootout.

Victory sees the Central Africans progress to a final intercontinental qualifier which will be held next March.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Nigeria, meanwhile, will be missing from a second successive edition of the World Cup after a poor performance in neutral Rabat.

Frank Onyeka's deflected shot had given the West Africans the perfect start in the third minute, but Meschack Elia levelled from close range for the Congolese soon after the half hour mark.

Nigeria's attacking threat evaporated after star striker Victor Osimhen was substituted at half-time, with DR Congo dominating possession and looking the more likely side to find a winner.

Mbema almost won it in added time in extra time, but Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali clawed away his looping header from just inside the right-hand upright.

A dramatic shootout unfolded in the driving rain and Mbemba - who netted the stoppage-time winner in Thursday's play-off final against Cameroon - settled it as he guided his effort high into the net.

The Congolese ran the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of their fans, who can still dream of a return to the World Cup for the first time since 1974, when the country was called Zaire.

Super Eagles have wings clipped

Nigeria, standing 19 places above their opponents in the world rankings, had been fancied to progress yet their absence from the 2026 finals will be galling for one of the continent's heavyweights - particularly with a large diaspora living in the United States.

Their two-year qualifying campaign, which has been overseen by three different managers, has been disjointed.

Eric Chelle revived their bid after taking charge in January, although the West Africans could still only sneak in to the continental play-offs on goal difference.

A lack of cutting edge when Osimhen was absent through injury has been the Achilles heel for the Super Eagles, who only picked up four points from a potential 15 without the Galatasaray striker in the group campaign.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nigeria rarely looked like adding to their advantage after taking an early lead, and DR Congo grew in confidence as the game wore on.

Chelle's side appeared content to settle for penalties after Osimhen was withdrawn, with their only real chance coming when Tolu Arokodare headed over the bar in extra time.

Leopards striker Fiston Mayele twice thought he had won the game during the additional 30 minutes but both of his efforts were quickly ruled out for fouls by his team-mates.

DR Congo held their nerve in a compelling shootout to join Bolivia and New Caledonia at the six-team inter-confederation tournament which will provide the final two qualifiers for next year's World Cup.

The winner of the second leg of the Asian play-off between Iraq and the United Arab Emirates and the best two third-ranked finishers from the third round of Concacaf qualifying will complete the field.

Based on their world ranking of 60th the Leopards could face two more games in their quest to reach the finals - and they will discover their fate when the draw is made on Thursday.