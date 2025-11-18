Namibia: UK Visa Threat Reflects British Crisis, Not Namibian Conduct - Former Diplomat

Former Namibian diplomat Tuliameni Kalomoh says the UK's recent "Trump-style" threat to impose visa bans on Namibia is driven by British domestic politics rather than anything Namibia has done.

The United Kingdom (UK) this week threatened to deny access to people from Namibia, Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo if the three countries do not improve their immigration co-operation.

Speaking to Desert FM on Monday, Kalomoh said the UK government is reacting to growing political pressure at home, especially the rise in anti-immigrant rhetoric.

"This decision reflects the acute economic crisis and political challenges faced by the current labour government," he said.

"It does not reflect poorly on Namibians or their behaviour as immigrants."

He said Namibians represent an insignificant proportion of migrants in the UK, adding that the country should not be "unduly worried."

Kalomoh said he believes the move will have limited effect on relations between Namibia and the UK.

"It is marginally significant," he noted. "There are not many Namibian migrants in Britain, nor many British tourists in Namibia. However, Namibia will be obligated to respond as a matter of diplomatic principle."

He said reciprocity is a normal part of international relations if the UK imposes restrictions, Namibia would have to consider a proportional response.

Kalomoh also argued that the threat does not undermine Namibia's sovereignty. Instead, he said it exposes contradictions in the policies of former colonial powers.

"They want immigrants, skilled professionals and manual labourers to do jobs their own citizens will not do.

"Yet they face pressure from the anti-immigrant right, especially from figures like Nigel Farage," he said.

