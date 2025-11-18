Kenya: Kibuye Market Chairlady 'Nyaramba' Denied Bail in Assault Case

Kisumu — A Kisumu market leader accused of orchestrating a violent assault against two traders at Kibuye Market has been remanded in custody until November 24 over security concerns.

Judith Matengo, popularly known as Nyaramba, appeared before Magistrate Robert Oanda on Tuesday facing three charges: causing chaos and public disorder, assault causing actual bodily harm, and participating in unlawful violence following her arrest on Monday.

Prosecutors opposed her release on bail or bond, warning that Matengo had already heightened tensions at Kibuye Market and could further escalate the situation if allowed back into the community.

They noted that witnesses were fearful and at risk of intimidation and added that the accused might threaten or evict other traders who had spoken out.

Authorities also cautioned that Matengo's own safety could not be guaranteed if she returned to the market, warning that her presence might trigger renewed clashes among rival trader groups.

Kibuye Market Chairlady arrested after violent assault

Citing security concerns, Magistrate Oanda agreed with the prosecution and denied bail, ruling that Matengo remain in custody until Monday, November 24, when the matter will come up for mention.

Her next hearing has been scheduled for January 2026, with a mention set for December 18, 2025.

Meanwhile, police said they are still pursuing several other suspects allegedly involved in the assault, vowing that all will "face the full force of the law."