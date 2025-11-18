South Africa: Malusi Gigaba Now Accused in R50-Billion Transnet Scandal

Former minister Malusi Gigaba is accused of taking cash from the Gupta family during his time as head of public enterprises

The case involves three Transnet contracts for nearly 1,300 locomotives, allegedly rigged between 2010 and 2014.

Former minister Malusi Gigaba has been added as the fifth accused in a massive corruption case involving Transnet's locomotive deals worth more than R50-billion.

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) updated the charge sheet in court on Monday, 18 November, adding Gigaba to the list of people accused of helping loot the state-owned freight company.

At the time of the deals, Gigaba was the minister in charge of public enterprises. IDAC says Transnet awarded three big contracts for 95, 100 and 1,064 locomotives between November 2010 and May 2014 -- and broke the rules each time.

The directorate believes the tender processes were rigged, and the result was billions of rands lost.

Gigaba is accused of accepting corrupt cash payments from members of the Gupta family. He is said to have taken the money on several occasions, and he was not entitled to receive it.

The other accused in the case are former Transnet bosses: Anoj Singh, Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama and Thamsanqa Jiyane. They are already facing charges of fraud, corruption and more over the same scandal.

IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Gigaba has not been arrested and "there will be no court appearance today" as he is cooperating with investigators.

The case has been postponed to 30 January 2026. That's when the full docket will be handed over and an indictment will be issued. The matter is also set to be moved to the high court.

The allegations were first raised during the Zondo Commission, which looked into state capture. It found that Gigaba had close links to the Gupta network and played a role in helping them get rich from public contracts.

Gigaba has denied any wrongdoing. He says he has nothing to hide and is cooperating with the authorities.