Uganda: TMR Hospital Clarifies Circumstances Surrounding Death of 12-Year-Old Pupil

TMR Hospital International has issued a detailed statement clarifying the circumstances surrounding the death of Augustine Kizito Ssemakula, a 12-year-old pupil of Greenhill Primary School, who passed away at the facility on Thursday. The hospital also dismissed allegations that it withheld the child's body.

According to the statement, the hospital provided Augustine with continuous medical, administrative, and financial support from the time he was admitted.

TMR said several meetings were held with the family to review treatment plans, address concerns, and discuss financial considerations, adding that the pupil received full intensive care throughout his stay.

Augustine was laid to rest on Sunday, according to a burial programme issued by A-Plus Funeral Management on behalf of the family of Kenneth Nsubuga.

"We extend our condolences to the family upon the death of Augustine. His passing is a profound loss. Despite the tireless efforts of our medical team and the full spectrum of interventions provided, we were unable to save his life," the hospital said. "Throughout his admission, the family received full clinical guidance and administrative support, and all decisions regarding his care were made in close consultation with them."

TMR Hospital added that, at the request of the family, it extended financial support, including substantial discounts and a revised payment plan to ease the burden during the difficult period. The hospital emphasized that it maintained continuous communication with the family and that their relationship remained respectful and cooperative.