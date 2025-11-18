Kenya: Kilimani Man Arrested for Posing As KDF Brigadier in Fake Recruitment Scam

18 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Detectives in Kilimani have arrested a man posing as a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) brigadier, who allegedly defrauded aspiring recruits by selling fake enlistment opportunities.

Joshua Mutui Muimi, a self-styled "KDF brigadier", had been conning youths with counterfeit recruitment letters to the Recruit Training School (RTS) in Eldoret, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Detectives, acting on intelligence, stormed Mutui's rented Kilimani apartment and found him fully kitted in Kenya Air Force regalia.

A search of the premises uncovered a trove of incriminating evidence, including documents bearing the Ministry of Defence logo, six fake admission letters with identical serial numbers, seven fingerprint forms, and a Yilmaz Defence Industry ammunition manual, among other items.

The suspect is currently in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment.

DCI urged the public to remain vigilant and to shun shortcuts in the recruitment process, emphasizing that genuine KDF enlistment is free, fair, and transparent.

The directorate urged members of the public to report suspicious activity at the nearest police station or via toll-free line 0800 722 203, or WhatsApp 0709 570 000.

