East Africa: Sudan's Ambassador to Turkey Receives Former Presidential Advisor and Prominent Political Scholar Yasin Oqtay

Ankara, 17 November 2025 (SUNA) - Sudan's Ambassador to the Republic of Turkey, Ambassador Nader Yousif Al-Tayeb, received today, Monday, in his office Dr. Yasin Oqtay, former advisor to the President of the Republic of Turkey and one of the country's leading academics and political writers.

The Ambassador welcomed his guest and provided a comprehensive briefing on developments in Sudan, particularly the grave violations committed by the rebel militia, as well as the Sudanese government's efforts to restore security and stability. He also reviewed Sudan's ongoing work to present the facts to international public opinion regarding external interventions that have contributed to fueling the crisis.

Ambassador Al-Tayeb highlighted the scale of destruction the war has inflicted on infrastructure and essential services, outlining the government's efforts to address the humanitarian consequences. He affirmed Sudan's appreciation for Türkiye's supportive positions toward the country's unity and stability.

For his part, Dr. Yasin Oqtay expressed his deep interest in Sudanese affairs, noting that he closely follows developments and consistently sheds light on them in his political writings and analyses. He referred in particular to his recent article published on 3 November, titled:

"Gaza and El-Fashir... Emirati-Israeli Collusion"

In the article, he examined the interconnected external agendas in the region, drawing attention to events in Sudan--especially in El-Fashir--and the violations driven by foreign actors.

Oqtay reaffirmed his support for Sudan's right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, stressing his commitment to continue conveying the truth to Turkish and international public opinion through his writings and intellectual platforms.

The meeting concluded with an emphasis on the importance of maintaining ongoing intellectual and media engagement between the two sides in support of Sudan during this critical period.