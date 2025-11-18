Sudan: Digital Transformation Minister Addresses WTDC-25 in Baku

- Minister of Digital Transformation and Communications, Engineer Ahmed Dirdiri Ghandour, addressed the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) on Monday in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, affirming that Sudan has entered a new phase of rebuilding its telecommunications sector under a comprehensive national vision for digital transformation.

The minister stated that the extensive devastation inflicted on the country's telecommunications infrastructure in recent periods has not weakened national resolve. Instead, he said, it has provided the momentum to adopt a clearer reconstruction pathway centered on modernizing regulatory frameworks, strengthening institutional coordination, and accelerating the digitalization of government services to ensure equitable and reliable access for all citizens.

He added that Sudan possesses strategic assets that enhance its potential for regional connectivity--among them its location on the Red Sea, its geographic links with neighboring states, and its ambitious youth population, which forms a core pillar of the nation's digital economy.

Ghandour concluded his address by saying:

"The strength of nations is not measured by what they endure, but by what they rise to build. Today, we translate resilience into vision, challenge into opportunity, and hope into a roadmap that leads us toward a more just and dignified digital future for our people."