Sudan: Digital Transformation Minister Addresses WTDC-25 in Baku

17 November 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Digital Transformation and Communications, Engineer Ahmed Dirdiri Ghandour, addressed the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) on Monday in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, affirming that Sudan has entered a new phase of rebuilding its telecommunications sector under a comprehensive national vision for digital transformation.

The minister stated that the extensive devastation inflicted on the country's telecommunications infrastructure in recent periods has not weakened national resolve. Instead, he said, it has provided the momentum to adopt a clearer reconstruction pathway centered on modernizing regulatory frameworks, strengthening institutional coordination, and accelerating the digitalization of government services to ensure equitable and reliable access for all citizens.

He added that Sudan possesses strategic assets that enhance its potential for regional connectivity--among them its location on the Red Sea, its geographic links with neighboring states, and its ambitious youth population, which forms a core pillar of the nation's digital economy.

Ghandour concluded his address by saying:

"The strength of nations is not measured by what they endure, but by what they rise to build. Today, we translate resilience into vision, challenge into opportunity, and hope into a roadmap that leads us toward a more just and dignified digital future for our people."

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.