Sudan: Unesco Office in Sudan Commends Education Ministry's Participation in Unesco General Conference in Samarkand

- The UNESCO Office in Sudan has praised the active and impactful contribution of the Minister of Education, Al-Tohami Al-Zain Hajar, during his participation in the UNESCO General Conference held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The office described his engagement as productive and highlighted the strong cooperation between the Ministry, UNESCO, and the Sudanese National Commission across multiple areas of the Organization's work in Sudan.

During a meeting in Port Sudan with the Director of the UNESCO Office in Sudan, Ahmed Jneed Sorosh, and attended by Ayman Badri, UNESCO's Education Program Officer, the Minister stressed that his participation in the conference was effective. He presented a detailed account of the extensive damage inflicted on educational institutions as a result of the war waged by the rebel militia and its foreign supporters against the Sudanese state, as well as the destruction, theft, and looting of Sudanese antiquities.

The Minister also briefed the UNESCO Director on Sudan's priority needs in the field of educational reconstruction within the framework of the Transitional Education Plan, which was prepared by the Ministry with UNESCO's support.

He commended the constructive and fruitful cooperation between the Ministry and UNESCO, expressing appreciation for the Organization's ongoing efforts to support the education sector in Sudan. The Minister further referred to the upcoming meeting scheduled to take place in Qatar during December 25-26.