Namibia: Mtc Opens First Mobile Home At Divundu

Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) has expanded its service footprint with the opening of its first mobile home at Divundu in the Kavango East region.

The mobile home was officially opened by information and communications technology minister Emma Theofelus on Monday.

Theofelus said inclusivity depends on making communication infrastructure accessible and affordable.

"As a country, we have recorded significant progress in improving network coverage and digital transformation. I thus urge MTC to continue the commendable work and dedication of bringing information technology to our people," she said.

This year, MTC has opened five mobile homes: at Rundu and Katima Mulilo; Katutura's Greenwell Matongo area in Windhoek, Omuthiya and the latest at Divundu.

MTC's general manager for product solutions, Andreas Gustav, said the expansion shows the company's commitment to ensuring that all Namibians have access to information and communication technology.

"This shop signifies our trust in Divundu and our long-term commitment to the people of the Kavango East region," he said.

Kavango East governor Julius Hambyuka welcomed the development, saying residents will no longer travel long distances for MTC services.

"It means that the people of Divundu and the surrounding communities are not left behind in the digital revolution. It means that our local entrepreneurs can register SIM cards, pay bills and access mobile money services without the burden of travel costs," he said.

