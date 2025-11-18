Namibia: Family Cries Foul Over Rundu Inmate Assault

The family of a Rundu Police Station inmate plans to approach the Office of the Ombudsman after he was allegedly assaulted by police officers.

Johannes Flai and fellow inmate Gabriel Musenge were allegedly assaulted by three police officers on Thursday.

Station commander chief inspector Hermine Muranda has denied the allegations, saying only one inmate was involved in a "confrontation" following an attempted cellphone-smuggling incident.

Speaking to The Namibian last week, a relative of Flai, Luish Mbundu, said the inmates had requested medical attention, but the situation escalated when two warrant officers and a constable allegedly assaulted Flai instead of assisting him.

"He is being denied medical treatment and was assaulted. We want justice for our brother," Mbundu said.

He said the family is frustrated and worried because the officers reacted in anger instead of being professional.

"Even if he behaved rudely or attempted to smuggle a cellphone, beating him was not the solution," Mbundu said.

The family is now seeking accountability and transparency, insisting that inmates should be handled lawfully.

Mbundu said seeking medical attention should never trigger an assault.

Muranda says Flai had arranged for his younger brother and a friend to bring cellphones to the holding cells, but officers intercepted the pair.

"When he [Flai] found out his brother was caught, he stormed into the offices and confronted the officers. Due to his aggressiveness, the police retaliated, and that is where the injuries occurred," she says.

She says the injuries were minor, and that the inmate was taken to hospital for precautionary assessment.

Muranda warns that smuggled phones enable cybercrime and cellphone fraud, which continue to rise nationwide.

She urges the community to work with the police and says a new community policing office has opened at Galaxy Mall at Rundu to strengthen cooperation.

"We are not the enemy. Together we will bring down crime," she says.

Meanwhile, community activist Gellasius Kandunda is accusing the police of failing to handle inmates professionally.

He says the alleged incident reflects ongoing weaknesses in cell management and the need for improved engagement.

"Law enforcers should organise awareness and counselling for inmates to curb the ongoing chaos in holding cells," he says.

Kandunda says inmates face intense emotional pressure while confined. He is calling on regional leaders, social workers and the police to regularly address inmates to prevent further unrest.

He also urges the public to stop smuggling illegal items into holding cells.

The Namibian in 2023 reported that the Office of the Ombudsman received 579 complaints of alleged police brutality between 2021 and 2022, with 269 of these coming from correctional facilities.

Inmates commonly reported delayed medical care, officer assaults, a lack of blankets, poor food, and deteriorating holding cell conditions.

Ombudsman Basilius Dyakugha was not reachable for comment at the time of going to print.

