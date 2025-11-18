Namibia: HIV Kits and Medicine Shortages Loom, Amupanda Warns

Lawmaker and Affirmative Repositioning (AR) leader Job Amupanda has warned that HIV testing kits along with other essential medications may soon run out completely at public hospitals if urgent action is not taken.

He claims that his investigative unit, Eagle 25, has uncovered severe medicine shortages across the country.

Amupanda says HIV test kits fall under the category of medicines that are already understocked, and risk being completely depleted if nothing is done soon.

His comments follow months of public complaints about recurring shortages at state facilities.

The Namibian has previously reported that patients and healthcare workers in the Khomas, Omusati and Zambezi regions have said they were struggling to access medication for chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, while some facilities reported shortages of contraceptives, antibiotics and paediatric pain medication.

These concerns were raised openly by the affected patients, nurses and pharmacists interviewed.

Amupanda yesterday said his unit's new supply data shows the situation has deteriorated even further.

He claimed on social media that 25% of medicines at public hospitals are completely out of stock, while 53% are understocked, putting additional pressure on facilities already battling high demand.

"While the leaders are running up and down with viva viva campaigns, things are bad at our hospitals. 25% of the medicine at our hospitals are out of stock. Panado (for children) is part of the medicine out of stock," he said.

The AR leader said HIV testing kits may soon be unavailable.

"The level of understocking stands at 53%. This means the hospitals are unable to meet the demands and adequately supply 53% of the medicines. HIV testing kits are one of the items in this category. In fact, if nothing urgent is done, HIV testing kits will be completely out of stock," he said.

According to Amupanda, his unit's report suggests that only 13% of medicine stock at state hospitals countrywide is at satisfactory levels.

"If you add out of stock and understock it will take us to 78%. According to this report, only 13% of the stock can be considered satisfactory. It's bad," he posted.

Amupanda said he plans to contact minister of health and social services Esperance Luvindao directly.

"I will personally call the minister of health Esperance Luvindao to discuss and resolve this serious matter. She surely needs our help and our people need our help!" he said.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has, in earlier responses to the public and to parliament, attributed shortages to procurement delays, global supply challenges and financial constraints.

The ministry has previously stated that emergency orders were being placed to stabilise supplies of chronic and paediatric medicines.

The Namibian reached out to executive director of health and social services Penda Ithindi yesterday, who has not responded by the time of going to print.

Deputy executive director of health and social services Theo-Ben Kandetu last month said the ministry was "working hard to restore stock levels at the Central Medical Stores to over 80%".

