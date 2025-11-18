Namibia: Child Diabetes Casts Shadow Over Namibia's Gains

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has announced a slight drop in the country's diabetes cases, but warns against a growing number of diagnoses among children.

Countrywide cases have dropped by about over 1 000 in 2024/25, the ministry says, with 6 844 recorded in 2024/25, compared to the 8 073 in the previous year.

Health minister Esperance Luvindao announced this at a World Diabetes Day event at UN Plaza in Windhoek on Friday, where she warned that the increase among children is linked to poor diet, sugar consumption, inactivity and rising obesity.

"This decline shows improvement, but the growing number of diabetes cases among children and adolescents is worrying," she said.

Out of the latest cases, 6 345 involved adults, 377 involved children between five and 17, and 122 involved children under five.

Luvindao urged parents to reduce sugary snacks available at home and encourage daily exercise, saying many risk factors are preventable.

She said diabetes is not only a health concern, but also a development challenge affecting productivity and family well-being.

The minister highlighted government measures such as the Public and Environmental Health Act, the Tobacco Products Control Act and the forthcoming food and safety bill, aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles and reducing exposure to harmful products.

World Health Organisation country representative Richard Banda at the occasion said diabetes is rising sharply across developing countries and threatens to overwhelm health systems if left unchecked.

He said more than 537 million adults worldwide lived with diabetes in 2021, while Africa had 24 million cases, a number expected to climb to 55 million by 2045.

In Namibia, 7% of men and 6% of women are diabetic.

"If this trend is not reversed, it will overwhelm health systems, strain the economy and undermine development progress," he said.

Banda commended Namibia for improving early screening, strengthening primary healthcare and maintaining access to essential medicines such as insulin, but stressed the need for sustained investment.

Luvindao said the fight against diabetes must address people across all life stages - from children who need healthier diets and more activity to adults who require workplace wellness support and older people who depend on consistent care.

"Health is a lifelong journey. Let us nurture it from the cradle to the golden years," she said.

