Namibia: Keynote Address By President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah At the Ohangwena II Wellfield Inauguration

Eenhana, Ohangwena region, 13 November 2025

As we say in Namibia, water is life. Truly, water is life. It sustains us, nourishes our animals and vegetation, and drives our development. It is for this reason that water was identified as one of the enablers of the key priorities in the 2024 Swapo Party Election Manifesto and its implementation plan. Without water, there can be no health, no growth, and no development.

We all know that without access to clean and reliable water, our aspirations for progress and shared prosperity would remain unfulfilled. The power of water as a catalyst for development cannot be overstated. Against that background, today we have reason to celebrate as we inaugurate the Ohangwena II Wellfield Water Supply Scheme, which will provide water to many communities within its range.

It is a well-known fact that access to safe and reliable water is not a privilege - it is a human right and a foundation of human dignity. That is why the Namibian government has consistently demonstrated its dedication to ensuring that all citizens have access to a reliable water supply that meets national standards in both quantity and quality.

Since independence, our government has placed water security at the heart of our development agenda. From Kunene to IIKharas, from the Zambezi to the Atlantic coast, we are committed to ensuring that every community, every school, every hospital, and every household has access to clean and safe water.

I say this fully aware that, while most parts of the country have access to clean water, we still have pockets where water security remains a challenge, including some parts of the Ohangwena region. However, all efforts are being made to address these challenges, hence our gathering here today to witness an improved water supply to the targeted areas in the Ohangwena region.

What is happening here today highlights the Namibian government's policy to prioritise the provision of sufficient quality water to our citizens, now realised in the Ohangwena region. We must remember that quality water provision is one of our national strategic goals, as outlined in the National Development Plans, the Namibia Water Sector Support Programme and Vision 2030 - a clear commitment from our government to our people.

The Ohangwena II Water Supply Scheme Project is part of the Namibia Water Sector Support Programme and represents a comprehensive solution to the growing water needs of Eenhana town and its surrounding communities. As is the case with all upcoming towns, Eenhana is facing population growth and a need for more infrastructure development, placing pressure on water security.

The Ohangwena II Water Supply Scheme Project, estimated at N$250 million (excluding VAT), will optimise existing schemes and ensure a reliable and sustainable water supply to meet the anticipated 2037 demand of 10 million litres per day. This project is not implemented in isolation. It forms part of a national water management system that includes the Ohangwena II Aquifer, the new Oshakati purification plant, the new Rundu purification plant and many other related projects implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform.

What we are inaugurating today will bring reliable access to safe drinking water for the areas between Omafo-Eenhana and Omakango-Onambutu-Eenhana, aligning with the government's infrastructural development goals to foster socio-economic growth and advance the national development agenda.

In addition to this significant project, the government remains fully committed to ensuring that every part of the Ohangwena region, including its eastern settlements, has access to clean, safe and reliable water.

The second phase of the Namibia Water Sector Support Programme will commence soon. Under this phase, three key projects will be implemented.

The first is the Omundaungilo-Omutsegwonime Bulk Water Pipeline Project, a major bulk water pipeline from Omundaungilo, supplied with water from the Ohangwena II Aquifer, and extending to Omutsegwonime in the Oshikoto region. Once operational, it will alleviate long-standing water shortages and strengthen supply reliability for communities along the route.

The second involves water treatment package plants to improve immediate access to potable water. Fifteen modern treatment units will be installed at existing ministerial boreholes in the Ohangwena and Oshikoto regions. These units will treat saline groundwater to make it safe for human consumption, improving both the quality and availability of water for thousands of households.

The third is the Ohangwena Aquifer Climate-Resilient Water Supply Project. This flagship initiative will harness the full potential of the Ohangwena II Aquifer to provide sustainable, climate-resilient water solutions. It will expand groundwater infrastructure, reduce dependence on vulnerable surface sources and introduce solar-powered treatment systems where needed. Through decentralised wellfields and a 240-kilometre pipeline network, more than 40 000 people in the northern regions will directly benefit.

Together, these projects form a comprehensive and forward-looking response to Namibia's water challenges. They embody our national commitment to ensuring that no Namibian is left behind, and that every household, no matter how remote, can rely on clean and safe water. This is the essence of sustainable development - where policy meets purpose by turning vision into tangible change.

Through these investments, we are not only delivering water - we are delivering hope, opportunity and dignity to our people. Water is life, and the different components of this programme are estimated to cost N$4.8 billion.

As president of this country, I reaffirm our government's unwavering commitment to continue investing in critical sectors of our economy, including water infrastructure across Namibia. A good example is the Neckartal Dam in the IIKharas region. We are building a network of life-sustaining infrastructure that will secure Namibia's future for generations.

As we move toward a climate-resilient Namibia, the government remains committed to working with our partners - international institutions, the private sector and local communities - to secure sustainable water for all. We thank our development partners, specifically the African Development Bank and KfW. Your partnership is not only financial but a vote of confidence in Namibia's vision for sustainable development. Reform of international financial institutions is long overdue; these systems must become fair, accessible and responsive to the needs of developing nations most at risk.

I commend NamWater for its tireless efforts to ensure water for all. The successful completion of this project not only meets immediate water supply needs but also enhances compliance with national water quality standards. More importantly, it brings transformative change to the livelihoods of the people in the Ohangwena region. Access to clean, safe and reliable water is fundamental to health, economic development and social well-being. Water has far-reaching positive impacts, from improved public health to increased agricultural productivity and overall community upliftment.

I also commend the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform, our contractors, engineers and communities for their commitment throughout this journey. This achievement shows that when we unite behind a shared vision, nothing is impossible.

Moving forward, we must remember that water infrastructure and treatment come at great cost. Paying for water services ensures sustainability and contributes directly to our nation's development. I urge citizens to pay their bills on time, care for public infrastructure and protect it against vandalism - because damage to these facilities increases costs and harms us all. However, water must remain affordable and accessible to all.

To the people of Ohangwena, and Namibians in general - this project belongs to you. May its water flow through the infrastructure provided and through the veins of our nation's development, nourishing every home, every dream and every field.

Based on the work done over the years, rest assured of the eighth administration's commitment to ensuring quality service delivery to our people. Trust the team I am working with and play your part with commitment and integrity. Let us continue to move forward - in unity, resilience and faith - toward a Namibia where every citizen's well-being can flourish.

With profound pride in our nation's progress, I hereby declare the Ohangwena II Wellfield Water Supply Scheme officially commissioned. Take care of our water. Water is life; do not cut your life short.

I thank you.

Keynote-Address-by-H.E.-Dr.-Netumbo-Nandi-Ndaitwah-at-the-Inauguration-of-Ohangwena-II-Wellfield-Water-Supply-Scheme-Project