East Africa: Ethiopia Has Conducive Legal System to Promote Entrepreneurship, Says Minister of Labor and Skills

Addis Ababa — The reformist government of Ethiopia has created an opening for private businesses to be creative, promoting entrepreneurship all over Ethiopia, Africa, and beyond, Minister of Labor and Skills Muferiat Kamil stated.

The minister made the remarks today while launching Global Entrepreneurship Week under the theme 'Together We Build'

The event was co-organized by the ministry, the Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) and MasterCard Foundation.

Ethiopia is witnessing innovative group of entrepreneurs who have taken risks to start different businesses, often without help from the government, Muferiat Kamil emphasized.

The minister recognized the Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) for developing skills and providing support to new business owners throughout the country.

"The story of EDI motivates new entrepreneurs to create successful companies from nothing, showing that you don't always need government funding to be successful," the minister added.

She mentioned that TVET schools are now serving six million young students, teaching them important skills needed for starting their own businesses.

Muferiat stressed that Ethiopia's development plan and strategies aim to help young people become the next generation of business leaders.

Banks provides finance to young entrepreneurs without needing collateral, only looking at the quality of their business ideas, the minister added.

The financial scheme offers fresh opportunities and turns problems into successes for Ethiopia's young people, she stressed.

In a video message, Jonathan Ortmans, President of the Global Entrepreneurship Network highlighted how entrepreneurship brings the world together.

"In 2025, we unite to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit with the theme 'Together We Build,' he said.

Entrepreneurs act like new diplomats, linking communities and addressing shared challenges globally, he said

"If you have an idea and want to make a difference, Global Entrepreneurship Week invites you to get involved and take risks," Ortmans encouraged.

Hassen Hussein, the CEO of EDI, pointed out how entrepreneurship can lead to sustainable solutions and help dreams become real.

"There's no replacement for the creative spirit that entrepreneurs have," Hussein said.

He noted that entrepreneurs learn from their mistakes and continuously aim for bigger goals.

"The changes in the Ethiopian government's laws promote creativity and enable young people to create a successful future," Hussein stated.

The event shows Ethiopia's dedication to turning the enthusiasm of its youth into vibrant, long-lasting business opportunities throughout the country, it was learnt.